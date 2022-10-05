Section of Bishopthorpe Road in York to close after dip appears
A road in York is to be closed for up to two weeks to allow remedial work after a dip appeared in it.
The City of York Council said the depression was on a section of Bishopthorpe Road, between Vine Street and Ebor Street.
The authority said it believes it has been caused by an old tramway beneath the road settling.
It said it was unlikely the road surface would dip further and work would begin on 17 October.
Council engineers said it would require excavation, repair and replacement of the road surface.
Residents and businesses have been contacted with information about the work and closure details and diversions will be in place.
Louise, who runs Frankie and Johnny's Cookware, directly opposite the dip said the closure would be disruptive.
"Especially for deliveries and it is going to be messy and noisy.
"There's nothing really obvious there but obviously they've seen something that is worrying."
