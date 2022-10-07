Ryedale: A64 to shut over weekend
The A64 will be shut in both directions between two villages in North Yorkshire from Friday evening to Monday morning.
The road will close between Staxton and Seamer for a bridge to be repaired, a National Highways spokesperson said.
A diversion will be signposted but it will add 40 minutes to drivers' journeys, said the organisation.
Project manager Simon Taylor said the work will "make sure the carriageway is well maintained and protected from the weather".
The distance between the two villages, in Ryedale, is about 3 miles.
The work is dependent on the weather but is expected to start at 20:00 BST on Friday and be completed by 06:00 on 10 October.
It will involve waterproofing the bridge over the River Hertford, replacement of expansion joints and resurfacing of the carriageway.
Mr Taylor said: "We are doing it in term time after the school summer holidays, to ease the impact on nearby tourist attractions.
"We have worked closely with the local authority to devise a diversion route to minimise the impact of traffic on this rural community."
A diversion will take drivers along the A169, A170 and B1261.
A spokesperson said some of the work will involve noisy machinery but staff will aim to finish using this equipment before 23:00.
They added that the work cannot go ahead if there is persistent rain and it would be rescheduled in the event of bad weather.
