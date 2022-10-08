North Yorkshire hospital spare room scheme set to expand
A scheme which offers people money to take in patients discharged from hospital could be expanded.
The Care Rooms project offers a room to those needing support but "minimal care needs" before they move back into their own home after surgery or a fall.
North Yorkshire County Council is considering introducing it to other areas after a year-long pilot in Selby and York.
Homeowners get £50 a night for the use of their homes.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the scheme is aimed at anyone with a spare room and time to give an extra hand to those needing support.
During the summer the council reported it was seeing more people remaining in hospital due to the lack of available places to discharge patients who are not ready to be at home by themselves.
The authority said while efforts to boost recruitment into adult social care has continued vacancies remain in many areas.
In addition, this year has seen further care homes closures, some of which were due to reliance on costly agency staffing.
Councillor Michael Harrison, said the authority was trying everything it could to improve the hospital discharge situation.
He said the trial had showed promise and the council would check the hosts' living environment was suitable.
"It's a great way for people to feel that they are giving something back to the community," he said.
"We are really appreciative of people who would be willing to open up their homes to people, they will get their costs covered, it's providing a really good service for people being discharged from hospital and it's freeing up a hospital bed."
Areas to be included in the scheme include Ryedale, Whitby, Scarborough and Richmond.
