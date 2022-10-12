York railway sign restored at request of maker's family
A historic railway sign has been restored at the request of the family of the man who made it 84 years ago.
The structure, installed north of York station, marks the halfway point between London and Edinburgh.
It was handmade by apprentice engineer Ken Bainbridge in 1938 using chisels and a hacksaw.
His daughter asked for the sign to be repaired after it had become "a little weathered", according to Network Rail, which has now restored it.
Mr Bainbridge, from Newton-on-Ouse near York, spent two weeks making the 50ft (15m) sign when he was aged 17.
When he retired in 1984, he told industry newspaper Railnews: "All I had to do the job with were chisels, a hacksaw and a file - there were no machines then.
"When I look at those signs north of York I feel they are mine."
Mr Bainbridge's daughter Pauline Kerr requested the sign be cleaned and restored by Network Rail staff.
Jason Hamilton, the organisation's east coast route programme director, said: "This sign is iconic and loved by many passengers who travel up and down the East Coast Main Line, so we're really pleased that we've been able to get it looking as good as new.
"York has a rich railway history and it's fascinating to learn more about how Ken made the sign when he was just a teenager. We're really happy to have been able to complete this work, as we know what a difference it will make for Pauline and her family."
He said a maintenance routine has been introduced to keep the sign in good condition.
