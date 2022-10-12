M62 crash: Car transporter driver killed in bridge collision
The driver of a car transporter which crashed into a motorway bridge in Yorkshire has died, police have said.
The 31-year-old man was killed when his vehicle hit a bridge over the M62 between junctions 33 for Ferrybridge and 34 for Whitley Bridge at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision, which closed the road for several hours, officers said.
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
