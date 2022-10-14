Sutton Bank: Memorial marks 700th anniversary of Battle of Byland
A memorial is set to be unveiled to mark the 700th anniversary of a battle which saw King Edward II defeated by the army of Robert the Bruce.
The Battle of Byland, dubbed "Yorkshire's forgotten conflict", was fought at Sutton Bank in North Yorkshire, according to a study.
The memorial will be unveiled by Adam Bruce, a direct descendant of Robert the Bruce.
A number of events are also set to take place to mark the anniversary.
The Battle of Byland, which took place on 14 October 1322 between the forces of Edward II and Robert the Bruce, was one of the key conflicts during the Scottish Wars of Independence.
It resulted in a victory for the Scottish army, with Edward himself said to be still eating breakfast at Rievaulx, when news of the defeat arrived.
Chris Pye, manager at the North York Moors National Park Authority's Sutton Bank visitor centre, said: "The 700th anniversary of this historic battle provides a perfect opportunity for us to raise its profile among the general public while enjoying some medieval merriment and demonstrations, all with the backdrop of the finest view in England."
The free event, which includes demonstrations, crafts, talks and guided walks, runs from 10:00 BST on Saturday.
Battle of Byland
- Following Edward's failed and last campaign into Scotland, he was forced to retreat over the border, his vast army wasted by famine and disease
- Robert seized the opportunity to counter-attack and led his army to Northallerton, just 15 miles from Edward, who had established his headquarters at Rievaulx Abbey
- Edward immediately ordered the Earl of Richmond, his field-commander, to post a strong advance guard along the Hambleton Hills escarpment, particularly at Sutton Bank
- On the morning of 14 October, the Scots began a frontal assault, leading to a fierce struggle as they inched their way upwards, and at the same time Bruce sent troops to circle round and reach the high ground via a hidden route
- With the enemy also bearing down on their left flank, the English broke and fled
Source: North York Moors National Park Authority
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.