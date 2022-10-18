York mini-golf course plan rejected by councillors
- Published
Plans for a history-themed mini-golf course in the centre of York have been rejected by councillors.
York Mini Golf Ltd sought permission for a 12-hole course beside York Library, which would recall periods of the city's rich history.
However, some labelled the idea "garish", with 67 letters of objection received by York City Council.
Councillor Jonny Crawshaw concluded: "It's a reasonable idea with really laudable aims in the wrong place."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the course would have included holes such as 'Roman York', 'Viking York' and 'Chocolate York'.
Objectors complained the proposed site, close to the ruins of St Leonard's Hospital - founded soon after the Norman Conquest - and the Multangular Tower, which formed a corner of a Roman legionary fortress, was inappropriate.
York Civic Trust said the plan was inappropriate due to its "highly sensitive historic location", while Yorkshire Gardens Trust said it would be in "totally the wrong place".
It was estimated the course would have attracted between 20,000 and 30,000 visitors a year.
Mr Crawshaw said he liked the idea of the city "being more playful" while exploring innovative ways "to engage with heritage assets", but added he did not see his own family being able to focus on the history aspect.
'Unproven concept'
Councillor Andy D'Agorne argued it was an "unproven concept", adding it would be "alien" in the area.
Developers pointed out all course features would have been below waist level to provide uninterrupted views to the area's historic remains.
Susan Brook, chief finance officer of Explore York Libraries and Archives, said the course would have provided much-needed income for the library through rent and increased footfall to the cafe, as well as raising awareness of the library.
Reflecting on the councillors' decision, David Finch, joint director of York Mini-Golf Ltd, said: "Our objectors would rather it be a more exclusive space for those with an established interest in history - a quiet hideaway known only to a select few.
"However, one person's quiet and exclusive space can be isolating and intimidating to another and many people actually prefer a public space to be a shared space and more vibrant."
