Scarborough's adventure sports plan approved
- Published
Proposals to make Scarborough a "destination of choice" for adventure sports have been approved.
Scarborough Council's cabinet voted in favour of adopting the plan as part of council policy at a meeting on Tuesday.
Councillor Jim Grieve, project lead, said the authority wanted residents to have access to adrenaline sports "on our doorstep" and develop tourism.
The plans include the creation of a £20m surf centre and £2m for BMX, climbing and skating facilities.
Mr Grieve said: "We have a massive growth of adventure sports here on the coast and we have had a massive growth in the love of the outdoors that Covid has brought, which is a fantastic thing."
'£100m investment'
The adventure sports strategy could extend the borough's "season", attract new visitors and support an increase in the growth of the visitor economy alongside the council's North Bay Masterplan, a report presented to councillors said.
Scarborough had been a travel destination since the 17th Century, with visitors "flocking to the resort not only to enjoy the waters but also to take part in horse riding on the beach, boating, and sea bathing", the report added.
The council has said plans to create more leisure activities and luxury hotels in the resort could bring "over £100m of investment" to the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Last year, the authority appointed Mullhall Leisure to conduct an adventure sports feasibility study.
It was to identify "key areas for development" and also conduct an "extensive consultation with various sports organisations and key stakeholders".
The council has said it would further develop its strategy over the coming months.
