Guy Fawkes family home in York could become a pub
A pub could be opened on the site of the former home of gunpowder plotter Guy Fawkes.
The Fawkes and the Tiger bar on Stonegate in York would be located where his parents lived at the time of his birth in 1570.
The former fashion shop has a plaque on its wall marking its historical connections.
An alcohol licence was granted for the new 210-seat venue at a council meeting on Monday.
Local companies Pivovar and Thornbridge Brewery aim to convert the former Cath Kidston shop which has been empty for two years.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the pub will operate in the city centre "cumulative impact zone", an area where the number of licensed premises and associated noise, crime and disorder adversely affect residents, visitors and other businesses.
The zone is split into three areas - red, amber and green - which relate to the number of licensed premises and the incidences of crime and disorder.
Despite the Fawkes and The Tiger being in the green area, police licensing officer for York Kim Hollis argued that the venue should be predominantly food-led to fit in with the council's licensing policies.
Pivovar owner Jamie Hawksworth, who already operates Pivni, York Tap and Pavement Vaults in the city, said: "We don't set out to attract the lowest common denominator.
"Our drinks prices aren't cheap - we go for quality and lower quantities, rather than high volume."
Guy Fawkes attended St Peter's school in York before joining Spain's Army of Flanders, fighting against Dutch Protestant rebels in The Netherlands. In 1605, he became involved in the plot to blow up Protestant King James and his ministers in an attempt to restore the country to Catholicism.
The plan failed and Fawkes and his fellow conspirators were tortured and executed.
