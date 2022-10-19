York Minster: Man who climbed landmark must apologise or face jail
- Published
A man who caused £19,000 of damage climbing York Minster has been told he can avoid jail by apologising.
Joshua Webster climbed scaffolding and spent four hours up on the historic building on 23 November 2021 before being talked down, a court heard.
Mr Webster, 31, damaged a spire, but York Crown Court heard he felt ashamed and it had been a "cry for help".
Judge Sean Morris told Mr Webster he should apologise to the Acting Dean and offer to volunteer at the Minster.
Mr Webster, of Langdale Avenue, Burnholme, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, according to the York Press.
'Truly sorry'
The court heard he was spotted climbing the scaffolding by a Minster police officer and that police negotiators and firefighters were then called to the scene.
Mr Webster kicked and pushed a spire during the incident, causing damage worth a total of £19,108 which would take 38 hours of work to repair, the court was told.
Eddison Flint, representing Mr Webster, said: "The realisation he's damaged such a valuable piece of York's history is something that causes him great shame.
"He wants the people of York to know he is truly sorry for what he has done."
The court heard that Mr Webster had been jailed previously for a robbery at a corner shop using an imitation firearm and he was still on licence for that offence when he climbed York Minster.
The judge told Mr Webster that police and firefighters had risked their lives during the incident.
He added that he would defer sentencing until April and would impose a suspended jail sentence if Mr Webster kept to a series of conditions.
Those conditions included making a personal apology to the Acting Dean of York, the Reverend Michael Smith, the judge said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.