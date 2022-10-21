Driver James Bryan who killed cyclist in fatal crash jailed
A driver who killed a cyclist in a crash in North Yorkshire has been jailed for nine months.
Andrew Jackson, 36, was cycling on the A168 near Allerton Park when he was struck by a black Porsche on 10 May 2020, police said.
Driver James Bryan, 37, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at York Crown Court in September.
He denied causing death by dangerous driving and was cleared of the charge following a trial last month.
Bryan, of St Mary's Avenue, Harrogate, was also handed a two-year driving ban when he was sentenced earlier at the same court.
Det Supt Kirsten Aldridge, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a tragic case, with a devastating impact on Mr Jackson's family.
"Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users, and when Mr Jackson set off on his ride that day he expected to return home safely to his family."
She issued a safety warning to motorists, reminding them to "approach cyclists on the road with care".
"Please take time to pass, providing as much space as possible. Remember, a cyclist is somebody's loved one and they just want to get to their destination - as we all do - safely."
