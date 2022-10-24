Richmond constituents react to Rishi Sunak becoming PM
- Published
Rishi Sunak is set to become the next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership contest.
No 10 said he will formally take over on Tuesday after meeting King Charles.
The 42-year-old former chancellor was the only contender to gain enough support from MPs to stand for the job.
The BBC visited the market town of Richmond to find out how his constituents have reacted to their MP getting the top job.
One woman in the town's market square described his election as "brilliant".
"Apart from anything else he can do sums, which none of the others could," she added.
A man said that he "would have preferred Boris" but conceded that Mr Sunak would be "as good as anyone else".
A swift thumbs up and a "he's got to be better than the last one" was our first indication that people in Richmond were welcoming a new PM.
Big boots, waterproofs and walking poles - no odd sight here right next to the Yorkshire Dales.
A market square where you could do a pretty hefty pub crawl without walking more than a few hundred years is even busier today.
Half term means that families, walkers and tourists are mingling with the locals, perhaps diluting Conservative support a little in the strongest Blue seat in Yorkshire.
The backing of William Hague to be his successor went a long way to securing Rishi Sunak a seat here in 2015. The new PM will be hoping to do more than the four years his mentor did at the helm of the Conservative Party.
Knocking about in the market square teenagers ask what the news satellite trucks are doing and question why Boris Johnson isn't going to be PM.
And if you're one of the many journalists about to book tickets to come up here look up the lash goshte - according to one takeaway it's Richmond's favourite food.
And whoever decided to put kebab and chips inside a calzone - well, they get my vote.
Another woman who runs a special needs school said she had met the future PM last summer and was "really, really happy at the news".
"He came to visit us at the school and I was just touched by how lovely he was with the children and the staff," she said.
One woman described his elevation as "inevitable". "I think he will probably do a better job but I do think it's time for a general election," she said.
