Catterick: Report into soldier's death delays inquest
A report into the death of a soldier at an Army base in North Yorkshire will take up to a year to complete.
Nicholas Hart, 33, from Pontypridd, Wales, served with the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and was based at Catterick Garrison.
He died on 5 February and an inquest into his death has been delayed for a service inquiry report to be prepared.
North Yorkshire Coroner's Court heard the full inquest will not get under way until 2024.
The independent report into Highlander Hart's death is expected to be published in September 2023, said Simon Connolly, representing the Ministry of Defence (MoD) at the hearing on Tuesday morning.
It will include statements from Army personnel based at the garrison.
Charlotte Law, representing the family, said Highlander Hart's wife and sister would prepare statements for the inquest.
Highlander Hart, known as Nicki, started his training to join 3rd Battalion Royal Welsh with the Territorial Army in 2008, moving on to B Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, two years later, before joining the 4th Battalion.
He was deployed in support of the London 2012 Olympic Games, before moving to Germany. He later served in Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he was awarded Operational Service Medals.
A tribute released by the Army described him as "a popular and likeable soldier who was always the quiet and calm voice of reason".
A further pre-inquest review hearing has been set for 5 December 2023.
