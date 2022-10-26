North Yorkshire: Free slippers given out to prevent 'slips and trips'

Toria Morris, library supervisor at Malton, and Simon Pierce, health and wellbeing manager at North Yorkshire Sport at a slipper eventAndrew Barton
North Yorkshire library service is working with North Yorkshire Sport to provide free slippers for older people

Libraries in North Yorkshire are handing out free slippers to help prevent older people falling over.

The county council said one of the most common causes of falls by older people was loose, worn, or backless slippers.

North Yorkshire library service said it would hold "slipper socials" where free anti-slip slippers could be collected.

Councillor Greg White, said: "Older people can drop in at any time when free refreshments will be available."

He added: "If we run out of some sizes, we will do our best to get more and get them to people after the event."

Loss of independence

Mr White, the Council's executive member for libraries, said "slipper socials" would be held at Thirsk, Cross Hills, Scarborough and Bentham libraries in November.

"As well as helping people to avoid falls, so reducing pressure on health and emergency services, the free events are a great way to find out about other valuable services," he added.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: "Slips, trips and falls by older people can affect their ability to live independently.

"For many older people, who may be mentally fit but physically frail, having a fall can result in a loss of independence."

Slipper socials:

Thirsk library, 3 November

South Craven Library, Cross Hills, 9 November

Scarborough library, 17 November

Bentham library, 23 November

