Scarborough: Two held on drug charges after man found dead
- Published
The body of a man has been found by police at a property in Scarborough.
Officers were called by an ambulance crew to a house on Seamer Road at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The dead man, who is believed to have been in his 40s, has not been identified.
Two male occupants of the property, aged 23 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, police said.
