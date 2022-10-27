Scarborough: Investigation following man's unexplained death
- Published
Police have launched an investigation following the "sudden and unexplained" death of a man in Scarborough.
Emergency services were called to a wooded area of Peasholm Park at about 20:55 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The man was given CPR by a member of the public who found him collapsed, but he died later in hospital.
While there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, his death was being treated as unexplained, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The man, who was in his mid-30s, lived locally and his family had been informed, officers said.
The nearby area was cordoned off by police overnight to allow a daytime search to be carried out, they added.
A report was being compiled for the coroner as inquiries continued, the force said.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who had any information, has been asked to get in touch with police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.