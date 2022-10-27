Skipton pub attack: Family's tribute to 'loving father' Peter Walker
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "loving" family man who died after being assaulted at a pub in Skipton.
Peter Walker, 41, from Lancashire, was attacked at the Black Horse late on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The victim, described by his family as "happy go lucky", died from his injuries on Tuesday, the force said.
Police said previously two men from Skipton, aged 33 and 36, and a man from Bingley, 38, had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
All three men have been released on conditional bail. There have been no further arrests, the force said.
The family's full tribute reads: "Peter Walker was a loving father, husband, brother and son. Pete will be missed by his family and also by the many friends and people who knew him.
"Pete was a happy go lucky person and well known for being outgoing and hilarious. If anybody needed any support Pete was always there to lend a hand.
"Sadly, Pete was taken away from us all too soon in tragic circumstances.
"He will be greatly missed by all of us.
"Rest in peace, Big Lad."
North Yorkshire Police did not say whether a murder investigation was under way.
