Heronby: York council objects to Selby council's new village plan
Plans to build 3,500 homes north of Selby would have a "very significant" impact on York, a meeting has heard.
City of York Council is set to lodge an official objection over Selby District Council's preference for a new community near Heronby.
The proposed development could end up costing the York council tens of millions of pounds, it is claimed.
A Heronby project spokesperson said they were "keen to support further engagement" between the councils.
The proposals are part of Selby council's Local Plan.
According to a City of York Council report, Selby District Council and developer Escrick Park Estates had underestimated the likely traffic impact on the A19 and Naburn Lane.
A "mitigation package" of highways improvements north of the site had been offered, but these would be within the York boundary and council officers believe the city would end up footing the bill.
Corporate director of place Neil Ferris also called into question the viability of the proposed development, and said Selby council officers had failed to engage at key stages of the process on cross-boundary issues.
The council has also raised concerns that promises of a new secondary school at Heronby would not materialise, meaning children in York could be displaced, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Ferris said Selby council had written to York council to say there was more work to do on the transport impacts of its Local Plan, but that it believed it had fulfilled its legal duty to co-operate with York.
A Heronby spokesperson said: "The Heronby project team understands the concerns which have been raised by officers from City of York Council, and are keen to support further engagement between Selby District Council and York prior to the submission of the Selby Local Plan for examination.
Selby's Local Plan consultation ends on 28 October.
