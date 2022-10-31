Finn Barker: Danger driver laughed at speeding footage, say police
A driver who laughed when shown footage of himself speeding and using the wrong side of roads in the Yorkshire Dales has appeared in court.
Police said Finn Thomas Barker, 21, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, laughed at his "Stig-like manoeuvres", a reference to the BBC TV show Top Gear.
He admitted charges including driving dangerously and without a licence after the incident on 2 February this year.
Barker was given a nine-month suspended sentence at Teesside Crown Court.
He was also banned from driving for three years during the hearing on Friday.
Police said Barker set off at about 09:00 GMT, leaving Skipton and heading towards Catterick Garrison, where the car was picked up by CCTV.
Officers caught up with the vehicle on Leyburn Road and saw the speeding car veer over the white lines, overtake despite oncoming traffic and drive in the middle of the road over blind crests.
Police deployed a stinger outside West Witton, and despite both front tyre being blown, had to force the vehicle to a halt.
Barker then jumped from the car and ran off, telling police when they caught up with him that he had not been driving.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Barker had "shown a blatant disregard" for the potential consequences of actions.
They added: "He continued to deny that he had been driving the vehicle despite clear evidence that there was only one occupant and finally changed his plea to guilty after months of pleading not guilty.
"When shown the footage of the pursuit, Barker laughed out loud, complimenting his 'Stig-like driving manoeuvres' and completely failed to show any remorse for the danger he put other motorists in."
