Norton: Mum hands teenage son to police over window smash
A mother handed her teenage son into police after the window of a bungalow was smashed with a bottle.
Four 14-year-old boys have now admitted responsibility for damaging the window at a home in Park Road, Norton.
A lemonade bottle was thrown at the property on 15 October at about 19:45 BST, according to police.
The teenagers agreed to pay compensation and apologise to the victim, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The mother of one of the boys challenged her son about the incident and brought him into a police station for questioning.
PC Jane Jones from the force said the teenagers had agreed to take part in "restorative justice" and thanked the parents for "supporting this process".
