Skeeby solar farm plans get go-ahead
- Published
Plans for a large solar farm which will generate enough power for 11,445 homes have been approved by councillors.
The scheme, at Skeeby, near Richmond, North Yorkshire, got the go-ahead despite complaints it would be a "blot on the landscape".
The farm will produce up to 40MW of renewable power and offset up to 21,250 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, according to developers.
Work will begin in early 2023 and the site should be operating by the autumn.
Objectors to the scheme, on agricultural land in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency, warned it would mar views on the approach to the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
Richmondshire District Council's planning committee received 117 objections to the plans, as well as an online petition signed by 650 people.
A total of 97 people responded in support, and a petition backing the solar farm on the grounds of energy security attracted 50 signatures.
Richmond Town Council and Easby, Brompton-on-Swale and Skeeby parish councils all lodged opposition to the scheme.
But in a report recommending the approval of the solar farm, council planning officer Chris Peachey said: "On balance, the considerable environmental and public benefits of the scheme are considered to outweigh any potential adverse impacts."
At a meeting on Tuesday, the committee unanimously backed the plans, which also includes a battery energy storage system designed to ensure a more constant supply of electricity to the grid.
James Ritchie, director of developers Harmony Energy, said: "We are thrilled this important renewable development can proceed.
"Renewable energy is critical to mitigate the negative impact of climate change and help support the UK's net zero ambition."
