William and Kate met by cheering Scarborough crowds on visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales stopped for selfies with cheering crowds on a visit to North Yorkshire.
The royal couple were in Scarborough to launch a scheme which funds support for young people's mental health.
Children got to spend time with the pair on a visit to the The Street community hub, with the prince trying his hand at modelling dough.
He said the schemes were "leading where others will follow".
The funding project is a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.
Among those inside The Street was Callie Rose who had dressed up as a princess for the visit and presented flowers to the the couple.
The panel of young people who had decided how fund money should be allocated met the pair, who saw how community organisations were helping those struggling with the rising cost of living.
After the tour, the prince said: "I think, particularly on the mental health side of things, tackling that stigma, talking about mental health and providing services throughout the community are crucial to how we go forwards and deal with mental health issues that many, many people face."
"Showing what can be done when a community comes together collaboratively is really something we'd like to follow on and be represented more widely across the country - you're leading where I hope others will follow," he added.
Amanda Berry, chief executive of the royal foundation, said both of the royal pair were "extremely passionate" about ensuring young people had access to mental health support.
Staff and service users at the Rainbow Centre, an organisation which offers help and support to anyone in need, also met the royals.
During their visit, the royals learnt how the centre had helped people cope with the rising cost of living through services such as food and clothes banks as well as offering a place to shower and do laundry.
