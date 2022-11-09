York: Man held after eggs thrown at King Charles
A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.
The protester was restrained as crowds gathered at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city, to greet the couple.
He was heard to shout: "This country was built on the blood of slaves," as he was being held by police.
Other people in the crowd started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.
The royal couple were being welcomed by city leaders when the eggs were thrown at them as the protester booed the pair.
The eggs missed the King and Queen Consort and they were ushered away.
Several officers were seen restraining a man on the ground behind temporary fencing set up in the city for the King's visit.
Eyewitness Kim Oldfield, owner of the Blossom Street Gallery, said she was stood in the doorway of her shop "enjoying" the couple's arrival when she heard "some booing and eggs flying".
"I glanced across, [saw] the police just descended on the barrier and tried to drag this chap over the top.
"About five eggs he'd managed to send.
"Camilla sort of flinched a little bit when the booing started but they [police] quelled it really quickly. Just a shame they spoilt what was a lovely moment."
Charles appeared unfazed as he continued greeting the crowds in a traditional ceremony, which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.
It was last carried out by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
The King and Queen Consort are visiting York to unveil a statue of Her Majesty at York Minster, the first to be installed since her death.
The King will then head to Doncaster to formally confer its city status.
