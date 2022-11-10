York: Man bailed after eggs thrown at King during royal visit
- Published
A man who was arrested after eggs were thrown towards the King while on a walkabout in York has been bailed, police have said.
The 23-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of a public order offence during the royal visit.
The King and Queen Consort were not hit by any of the thrown eggs as they met well-wishers at Micklegate Bar.
The suspect has been interviewed and released on bail, North Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.