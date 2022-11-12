Alan Ball: 1966 World Cup winner's medal and cap to be sold
A 1966 World Cup winner's medal won by footballer Alan Ball is to be sold.
The midfielder was the youngest member of the legendary England team and was 21 years old when he played in the final against West Germany at Wembley.
He played for Everton and Blackpool before managing clubs including Manchester City and Southampton. Ball died in 2007 at the age of 61.
Ball's 1966 World Cup final shirt and cap will also go under the hammer at an auction in North Yorkshire in December.
Ball was born in Farnworth, Lancashire. He sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005, when they were bought by the owner of Bolton Wanderers, businessman and philanthropist Eddie Davies.
Tennants Auctioneers estimates the World Cup medal will sell for between £80,000 and £120,000.
Ball's number 7 shirt is expected to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000, while his cap is expected to reach between £15,000 and £25,000.
The auctioneers' sporting specialist Kegan Harrison said: "The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history and we are absolutely delighted and honoured to be handling the sale of these extraordinary items.
"It has been 56 years since that incredible match, but it is still very close to the hearts of all football fans."
The auction will take place on 9 December.
