Scarborough: Railway footbridge demolition plan rejected
A footbridge over a miniature railway tourist attraction in a North Yorkshire coastal town should not be demolished, councillors have said.
Until its closure in 2020 due to safety concerns, the bridge gave pedestrian access to Scarborough's North Bay promenade from Burniston Road.
Due to major defects, planning officers had recommended its demolition.
But after an earlier deferred decision, councillors said it should be repaired and designated a public right of way.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the original proposal to demolish the bridge and redirect pedestrians to a level crossing had met with numerous objections from members of the public and councillors.
Since a decision on the fate of the bridge, which dates back to the 1960s, was deferred in January, council officers had investigated the cost of repairs to the structure.
It was found that the repair bill would be about £79,000, with an extra £10,000 required for further work in 10 years, a meeting of Scarborough Council's planning committee heard.
Committee member Bill Chatt said he would not support any plan to remove a "safe" crossing.
"If you're going to take away a safe route, I'm not having my name attached to it," he said.
A comment from Councillor John Atkinson, who did not sit on the committee, was also provided to the committee.
He said: "The mitigating proposals do not make the crossing safe, especially for younger people who would be inclined to stride over the fence and walk onto the railway track.
"Foot traffic is high and warrants the building of a new footbridge."
Meanwhile, a member of the public who appeared before the committee to oppose the plans said it was "perverse" to suggest the footbridge be demolished, highlighting the increased pedestrian traffic from a new hotel constructed nearby.
All but one member of the committee supported Mr Chatt's proposal that demolition be refused.
If the council does seek to establish the footbridge as a public right of way, it will require approval from North Yorkshire County Council.
