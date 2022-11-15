Margaret Atkinson: Tributes to leading county council figure
Tributes have been paid to a leading figure at North Yorkshire County Council who has died suddenly.
Councillor Margaret Atkinson was appointed in May to serve as the last ever chair of the authority before it is replaced by a new unitary body next year.
Her death was confirmed on Monday by the council.
Leading the tributes, council leader Carl Les said her "passion and drive for the county was second to none".
Councillor Les added: "Margaret's passing is such sad and tragic news and a huge loss to not just the county council, but North Yorkshire as a whole.
"She embraced the role of the council's chair with the verve and integrity she became renowned for."
Ms Atkinson served on North Yorkshire County Council for nine years and represented the Masham and Fountains division.
She was a semi-retired farmer and the secretary of the Yorkshire and North-East branch of the British Charolais Cattle Society.
Additionally, she was a member of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty's joint advisory committee.
Mr Les described Ms Atkinson as "a great champion of rural affairs".
He said: "She was a prominent figure in the farming community and helped so many through her time and caring attitude, including her fundraising work for charity.
"Margaret will be sadly missed by us all at the county council. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time."
Councillor David Ireton, deputy chair of the authority, would assume the responsibilities of the authority's chair, the council said.
He was also expected to take on the chairmanship of the new North Yorkshire Council, which will be formed when the county council and the seven district and borough authorities merge from 1 April next year.
Ms Atkinson, who lived in Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon, is survived by husband Michael, three children and five grandchildren.
