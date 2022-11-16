Skipton: Plans to build on school field recommended for approval
- Published
Plans to build on playing fields as part of a school expansion have been recommended for approval, despite being criticised by Sport England.
The proposals for Greatwood Community Primary School in Skipton include new classrooms, a car park extension and a playground.
Sport England said this would result in the loss of the school's playing field.
However, North Yorkshire County Council officers said the scheme "would provide adequate outdoor space".
The planning committee also heard that a running track constructed at the site without planning permission, or consultation with Sport England, had already resulted in "a significant loss of playing field".
Sport England said it would not support further loss of natural playing turf at the school and that an alternative replacement field should be provided to match the loss.
Councillors questioned why planning officers had recommended the scheme for approval, highlighting how the proposal was at odds with the national planning policy designed to protect playing fields.
"We are supposed to be promoting healthy lifestyles and the first thing that you have got to do is get children out there and using playing fields, and they haven't got any to use," Councillor Mike Jordan said.
'Need to expand the school is clear '
However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, officers told the meeting on balance the proposed development was acceptable as it was required to provide sufficient pupil places in the Skipton area before 2025.
They concluded the scheme "would provide adequate outdoor space for the school".
Aire Valley Councillor Andy Brown said it was difficult to understand the proposal without local knowledge.
"The need to expand the school is clear. There is a huge expansion of houses that is going on. Why there isn't any finance for this is a huge question," he said.
Skipton Councillor Robert Heseltine added: "It's odd that Sport England are objecting about a loss of facilities as of all the primary schools in Skipton, Greatwood is the only [one] with a playground on site."
A final decision on the proposals will be made by Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.