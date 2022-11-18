Whitby: Application to create miners' village abandoned
Plans to transform a caravan park near Whitby into a temporary village for about 400 miners have been abandoned following an outcry.
Anglo American, which is building a potash mine, wanted to adapt the site in the village of Egton.
More than 25 respondents told the North York Moors National Park Authority it would have a detrimental impact on them.
The firm said it was withdrawing the plans after listening to feedback.
Documents lodged with the authority said Anglo American was seeking consent for two-person cabins, with solar panels, in place of the 189 pitches on the caravan park, as well as welfare lodges.
However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, one letter objecting to the planning application said: "Our roads are busy enough as it is without these comings and goings, it's absolutely absurd to believe this won't add a risk to people and wildlife."
Another claimed that the mine area was already "lit up like Blackpool, driving all wildlife away", while others said it would ruin "the equilibrium of a beautiful, peaceful village".
Announcing the decision to withdraw the application, Anglo American spokesman Matthew Parsons said: "Having engaged extensively with the local community in recent months, we have considered all the feedback and have decided to withdraw our planning application for the Ladycross Caravan Park and explore other options."
Esk Valley and Coast division councillor Clive Pearson welcomed the firm's decision to look elsewhere to accommodate its construction workforce given the level of local opposition.
Planning permission for the Woodsmith Mine was granted in 2017.
Work is under way to sink shafts which will extend under the North Sea. The mine will produce polyhalite, a form of potash for use as an agricultural fertiliser.
