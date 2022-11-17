Whitby: Duke of York pub withdraws request to serve breakfast alcohol
- Published
A pub near the bottom of Whitby's famous 199 steps will be allowed to open from 08:00, but not to sell alcohol until 11:00.
An application from the Duke of York pub, on Church Street, had attracted a number of objections from neighbours and other businesses.
They had expressed concerns about stag parties, drunken anti-social behaviour and noise.
This prompted the pub to drop plans to serve alcohol from 08:00 each day.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the original application from the Stonegate Pub Company LTD sought permission to allow the serving of alcohol from 08:00 to 00:00 daily and permission to play recorded music indoors from 08:00 to 00:30.
Scarborough Borough Council's licensing committee was told the pub had amended its application and as a result a number of objections had been withdrawn.
"[The pub] wishes to open at 08:00 so that breakfast can be served but without the provision of alcoholic drinks," the committee minutes recorded.
Councillors agreed to the change as they did not have concerns about any of the licensing objectives.
"We, therefore, allow the premises to open at 08:00 every day," they confirmed.
