Three teens arrested after man rescued from Skipton canal
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was rescued from a North Yorkshire canal.
The man, in his 40s, is in hospital in a critical condition after being pulled from the water behind Skipton bus station at about 22:00 GMT on Friday, police said.
The teenagers, all under the age of 18, had been released on bail, they added.
Det Supt Wayne Fox said police were "aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour in this part of Skipton".
"North Yorkshire Police are working to address these wider issues and increased policing activity will continue in the coming days," he said.
"This is a fast-moving investigation and it is important we hear from anyone in the local community who may have information about this serious incident."
