York: Traffic and overcrowding concerns over Christmas market
Overcrowded streets and extra traffic causing delays to bus services have prompted complaints on social media about York's annual Christmas market.
One bus firm said some of its services were delayed by up to 90 minutes at the weekend due to congested roads.
Meanwhile, some residents complained it was difficult to move around the city centre due to the number of people.
Organisers said the opening weekend had been busy, but stewards had been available to manage the flow of people.
At the weekend, Ben Gilligan, managing director of East Yorkshire Buses, tweeted that the council needed to "get to grips" with the traffic during the annual St Nicholas Fair market.
Vehicles queueing for parking spaces had blocked roads into the city, meaning buses were delayed getting to their stops, he said.
"Services to York today have been running with delays of up to 90 minutes. Our drivers and customers cannot be subjected to this for the next month," Mr Gilligan wrote on Saturday.
@CityofYork really need to get to grips with traffic during the Xmas market. @EYBuses services to York today have been running with delays of up to 90 minutes. Our drivers & customers cannot be subjected to this for the next month. pic.twitter.com/vvl9KeYnZa— Ben Gilligan (@realbengilligan) November 19, 2022
Meanwhile, a number of people took to social media to express their dislike of the crowds in the city at the weekend.
One TikTok user posted a video showing huge crowds and the message "don't go to York Christmas market".
However, other social media users pointed out it was good to have people visiting York and spending their money.
St Nicholas Fair has been held annually in the city since 1992 and runs from 17 November to 23 December.
It features 70 alpine chalets in Parliament Street and St Sampson's Square selling artisan gifts and goods, along with food and drink.
It attracts people from across the UK and further afield and travel agency Planet Cruise listed it as the fifth best Christmas market in the world.
'Significant footfall increase'
The first weekend of this year's event coincided with the finals of the UK Snooker Championship, held at the city's Barbican Centre.
Sarah Loftus, managing director of market organisers Make it York, said: "With the opening weekend of St Nicholas Fair and major national sporting events taking place in York, there was a significant increase in footfall in the city centre over the weekend.
"We have stewards on-hand to help manage visitor flow, plus a new layout to the market first implemented in 2021 to encourage easier movement throughout the market."
City of York Council has so far not responded to requests for comment.
