Skipton burglar writes off £20k Jaguar while high on drugs
- Published
A burglar who wrote off a £20,000 Jaguar when trying to steal it while "off his head" on drugs has been jailed.
Bobby Baker, 42, crashed the car after stealing the keys during a break-in at a house in Skipton, North Yorkshire.
He was jailed for three years and four months at Bradford Crown Court after admitting admitted aggravated vehicle taking, burglary and theft.
He also pleaded guilty to two driving offences.
'Wedged sideways'
The court heard Baker stole the keys to the car after breaking into the house in the early hours of 4 August.
But, when he tried to drive off, he hit several wheelie bins and became "wedged sideways", narrowly missing the vehicle's owner when he come out of his home to investigate the noise.
Baker fled the scene, taking a wallet from the car, but was filmed by a neighbour on their mobile phone and he was later recognised by police officers.
He was sentenced by Judge Andrew Hatton after appearing via videolink from HMP Hull.
The court heard he had more than 30 offences on his criminal record.
Baker, of Highfield Terrace, Skipton, was also banned from driving for three years and five months.
