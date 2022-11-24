Care shortage leaves 130 hospital patients waiting to be discharged
More than 130 patients who are fit to leave hospitals in Scarborough, York and Bridlington cannot be discharged due to a lack of outside care.
The latest figures from the local NHS trust show 61 of those are at Scarborough Hospital.
Two weeks ago the hospital blamed delays to A&E admissions on the number of patients waiting to be discharged.
Meanwhile, the government has said North Yorkshire will get £2m funding to help speed up patient discharges.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the funding could be used to buy "supportive technology boosting domiciliary care capacity or physiotherapists and occupational therapists to support recovery at home".
The fund aims to "speed up patient discharge, free up hospital beds, reduce ambulance handover times and improve capacity in social care."
'Working hard'
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says more than 130 patients who meet the criteria for discharge in acute sites in York, Scarborough and Bridlington are waiting on a package of care, or a temporary or long-term placements.
A trust spokesperson said: "Clearly we would like to see fewer patients delayed in hospital beds, whatever the reason, and we are working hard with our local authorities and other providers to work towards ensuring that only those patients who need acute care are in hospital.
"We need to make sure that patients who are fit to leave hospital are discharged safely and are able to recover in the right place, with the right support."
However, according to a survey conducted by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, 94% of councils have said they lack the funding or workforce to meet adult social care costs this winter.
It comes amid increasing adult social care pressures, with rising costs, inflation, and workforce shortages contributing to the current situation.
