York shopping area cordoned off amid police investigation
- Published
Police have cordoned off part of York's main shopping area while an investigation is carried out.
The area between Spurriergate and Parliament Street in High Ousegate has been closed since around 05:30 GMT.
North Yorkshire Police said it was expected to stay shut for several hours and urged motorists to avoid the area.
The force has not released details of the nature of the incident but said it would "release more information when we are able to".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.