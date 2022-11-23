Ben Nelson-Roux: Hostel not right place for teen, inquest hears
A teenage boy who had been exploited by drug dealers should not have been placed in a hostel, an inquest heard.
Ben Nelson-Roux, 16, was found dead by his mother at a homeless shelter for adults in Harrogate in April 2020.
Despite being classed as at risk of further exploitation he was placed there due to a lack of suitable alternative accommodation.
Mel Hutchinson, from North Yorkshire County Council, said she was sorry "we did not have better outcomes for Ben".
The inquest at Northallerton Coroner's Court had previously been told Ben had struggled with his mental health and had problems with drug and alcohol misuse for several years.
He had had also been deemed as being at "high risk" of exploitation by county lines gangs in December 2019, after he said he had been forced to sell class A drugs in Sheffield.
Ms Hutchinson, who was one of North Yorkshire's top social workers when the decision was made to place Ben in the adult hostel, told the court she accepted the it was not the right place for him to be.
"There was an acceptance that adult provision was not the right place for him," she told the court.
"He wanted a flat of his own. But for young people with a high level of needs it is dangerous. He needed to be in a setting that had support."
James Hargan, barrister for Harrogate Borough Council, which ran the hostel, asked Ms Hutchinson whether a place in secure accommodation is something social workers had considered for Ben.
Ms Hutchinson told the court that secure places are "few and far between" and can mean a very vulnerable young person finding themselves placed with young adults who have committed serious crimes.
"There is some secure accommodation I would be very worried about," Ms Hutchinson said.
"Ben was a very stressed young man. He needed support and there was no quick fix - it takes time."
The inquest continues.
