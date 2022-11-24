The Star Inn at Harome: Fire at 14th-Century pub believed to be deliberate
A fire that gutted a Michelin-starred restaurant a year ago is believed to have been started deliberately.
The Star Inn, a thatched 14th-Century pub in Harome, North Yorkshire, was badly damaged in the blaze on 24 November 2021.
An investigation into the fire is still ongoing, North Yorkshire Police said.
A man interviewed in connection with the incident was released under investigation. The pub is expected to fully reopen on 1 December.
The Star Inn partially reopened in October after the building underwent a specialist restoration due to its Grade II-listed status.
Firefighters were called to the gastropub, near Helmsley, shortly after 22:00 GMT on 24 November 2021.
It took several hours for the fire to be brought under control as it ripped through the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof and destroyed much of its supporting frame.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service previously said it believed the fire was started deliberately.
Police said they interviewed a man under caution after he voluntarily attended a local police station in December 2021.
