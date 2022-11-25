Ben Nelson-Roux: Teen 'spiralled' before hostel death, inquest told
- Published
The mental health of a 16-year-old boy was "spiralling downwards" before he was found dead at an adult homeless hostel, his family has told an inquest.
The body of Ben Nelson-Roux was found by his mother at the hostel in Harrogate in April 2020.
He was a drug user and was exploited by "county lines" drug dealers, the inquest into his death was told.
His father, Barry Nelson, told the coroner's inquest on Friday: "It was impossible to keep him safe."
Giving evidence at Northallerton Coroner's Court, Ben's parents described how their son struggled with self-harm and anxiety from the age of eight.
He was later diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and began taking drugs, the inquest heard.
'Loving family'
Mr Nelson said Ben started becoming violent while living at his mother, Kate Roux's, house, so an annexe was converted into a self-contained flat for him to live in.
"He came from a loving, supportive family of people who cared about [him] and would do anything for [him]," Mr Nelson said.
"Ben just seemed to have lost interest in things he used to absolutely love. It was obvious to us as a family that his mental health was spiralling downwards."
Mr Nelson added: "As a parent it was extremely difficult."
He told the coroner's court that Ben was living with Ms Roux, but knew he was also welcome to come and live with him.
His son had decided to become voluntarily homeless because he "had been seduced by the promise of his own flat by social workers", Mr Nelson said.
Kate Roux described Ben as a "bright, sunny, creative, kind boy from a loving, supportive family".
She said her son had moved into the separate flat after he became violent.
He had been threatened by drug dealers and had also been taken to A&E due to self-harm, she told the inquest.
Ben had been in contact with police multiple times in the year before his death, Ms Roux said.
"Nobody could persuade Ben to let us help and keep him safe," she added.
'No protection plan'
Ms Roux said a total of 12 agencies were involved in Ben's care and in the last meeting before his death "all parties expressed concern for his well-being".
"Everybody agreed there was a high risk of death by misadventure," she said.
However, she added that there was "no rehab, no suitable accommodation, no psychiatric support, no child protection plan" in place for him.
Ms Roux said she had arranged an appointment for Ben with a private psychiatrist.
It was when she went to the hostel in Harrogate on 8 April 2020 to pick up Ben for that meeting that she found him dead, she said.
The inquest was adjourned and is expected to conclude in December.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.