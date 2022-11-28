North Yorkshire coroner's warning over firearm possession alerts
- Published
People facing prosecution for matters not involving the police should still undergo automatic checks for possession of a firearm, a coroner has said.
Catherine Cundy, area coroner for North Yorkshire and York, made her comments in a report into the death of Keith Weston, 68, from Knaresborough.
Mr Weston was due to stand trial for tax fraud when he shot himself.
Had he been subject of a police-led investigation, his firearms licence would have been flagged, Ms Cundy said.
If that had been the case, it was "highly likely" Mr Weston's firearm would have been removed, Ms Cundy added in her Prevention of Future Deaths report.
Mr Weston was found dead in the grounds of his home at Allerton Park, near Knaresborough, on 9 March.
An inquest later heard he had left a detailed note indicating his intentions and had sent concerning messages to family and friends.
'Statutory guidance'
In her report, Ms Cundy raised concerns that prosecutions not originating with the police did not involve automatic checks of the Police National Computer.
That would have shown if the individual involved had a firearms licence.
"The appearance of such an alert allows the firearms licensing authority to assess the individual's continuing suitability to possess a firearm in the context of the prosecution and its possible outcomes," she said.
Ms Cundy added that a note Mr Weston left before his death indicated his trial for tax fraud by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) was due to start on the day of his death.
She wrote: "Had it been flagged that the deceased was facing such a prosecution, I was informed it was 'highly likely' his access to licensed firearms would have been restricted and the weapons removed from him in accordance with statutory guidance."
Ms Cundy said while that might not have prevented Mr Weston's death, if would have "prevented the unlawful discharge of the weapon as a means of suicide".
The coroner said she was writing to the HMRC highlighting her concerns and asking for a response.
She added that the issue had also been raised with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) with a view to highlighting the concern to all non-police prosecuting authorities.
The BBC has approached HMRC and the NPCC for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.