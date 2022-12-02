Scarborough Sea Swimmers face 25-day Christmas dip challenge
A group of hardy sea swimmers in Yorkshire are steeling themselves for a chilly 25-day Christmas challenge.
Scarborough Sea Swimmers plan daily dips in the North Sea up to and including Christmas Day.
Organiser Grace Edey said she was inspired by action group Surfers Against Sewage, whose members swam throughout October.
The sea temperature is likely to be around 10C (50F), with Ms Edey warning: "It will be chilly, to say the least."
Ms Edey said: "I thought it would be a good way to continue swimming throughout the festive period, as this time of year can be stressful or difficult for some people.
"Cold water swimming is such a mindful activity.
"I have no idea how many people will join us."
Each swimmer would be responsible for their own safety, Ms Edey said.
"If the sea is too choppy for a swim, then a quick jump in the waves is just as good," she added.
'Interesting, creative people'
Ms Edey revealed she often received messages from people "who would love to try sea swimming, but feel they won't manage it".
She urged anyone interested to get involved: "This is exactly how I felt when I first started.
"I love bringing people together. This was the main reason I started the group and then the Instagram page followed shortly after.
"There are so many kind, interesting, creative people in the sea swimming world."
Ms Edey said she had scheduled swims for the first seven days in December and further details would be published on the Scarborough Sea Swimmers' Instagram page.
She said she intended to make a donation to local charities, but there was no obligation for others to do the same.
