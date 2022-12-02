Scarborough: Energy firm pays for charity Christmas lights bill
An energy firm has agreed to pay the electricity bill for a Christmas lights display raising money for charity.
Nigel Watkinson transformed his garden in Scarborough into a winter wonderland and has opened it to visitors to raise money for a hospice.
Mr Watkinson, who has been putting on the display for more than 20 years, said it featured about 30,000 lights.
He said he was "very surprised and very touched" when utility company E.On told him they would pay his bill.
Mr Wilkinson, a former electrician, said even though he had 266 sets of lights in the display, which equates to about 30,000 LEDs, he had calculated that it used the same amount of power as running a kettle.
He said he expected it to add around £100 to his energy bill for the month, adding that he did it because he liked seeing people enjoy themselves.
"When people see the lights, their faces just light up. The most popular word they all shout is 'wow'.
"It makes my night, hearing people's reactions," he said.
Mr Watkinson, 56, had also installed a miniature railway track in the garden and was offering train rides to visitors.
"I have probably spent more than I dare to admit [over the years]," he said.
Visitors were asked to make a donation to Saint Catherine's Hospice in memory of Mr Watkinson's father, who died earlier in the year.
The hospice "did an amazing job of taking care of him", he said.
The garden was open to visitors by appointment every night in December and tickets had nearly sold out, according to Mr Watkinson.
He added that he hoped to beat last year's fundraising total of £2,100.
An E.On spokesperson said: "Mr Watkinson's magical Christmas display brings such enjoyment to people at this time year, as well as raising money for good causes, and we are happy and proud to support him."
