Scarborough sea wall heritage trail to be opened by playwright
- Published
A history project charting the changing faces of Scarborough through the ages is to be officially opened later by playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn.
The Scarborough Sea Wall Heritage Trail is made up of 30 granite storyboards dotted along a one mile (1.6km) stretch of Marine Drive.
Visitors will also be able to access audio and video via a phone app.
Project manager Huw Roberts said the trail captures the town's "colourful and varied history".
The project is being led by the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre and received a £39,968 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Mr Roberts said local schools helped design the storyboards which make the trail and their ideas were "literally etched into the end product".
"Scarborough, possibly, has the most colourful and varied history of any British town of comparable size, but its heritage is not widely known, especially by the vast majority of the town's visitors," he said.
The project will continue by gathering stories from Scarborough's past from local families.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.