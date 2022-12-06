York: Child rapist Keith Phillips jailed for 28 years
A child rapist who a judge labelled one of the most "evil" criminals he had ever encountered has been jailed.
Keith Phillips, 64, abused five children over several decades, a jury at York Crown Court heard.
He had denied five rape charges, nine indecent assault charges, and charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13 and sexual activity with a child.
But following his trial he was found guilty of 68 offences and on 2 December was sentenced to 28 years in jail.
Some of the charges covered multiple offences carried out by Phillips, of Huntington, North Yorkshire, the court had heard.
'Lack of remorse'
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Alyson Thompson, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "The judge described Phillips as one of the most evil offenders he'd ever dealt with, and I would echo that.
"His lack of remorse after decades of unimaginable abuse shows the true extent of his wickedness.
"It's difficult to comprehend the magnitude of Phillips' offending and the irreparable damage he has done to his victims' lives."
Ms Thompson said she had "nothing but praise and respect" for Phillips' victims who had helped put "an atrocious individual behind bars".
Phillips would be 82 before he was eligible for parole, she added.
