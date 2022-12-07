Army Foundation College: Soldier faces court charged with sex assaults
A soldier is set to face a court martial in January charged with sexual offences, the Army has said.
The hearing comes amid an investigation into claims of "unacceptable behaviour" at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.
The Army said it was aware of "alleged incidents" at the college following allegations of sexual misconduct by military instructors.
The college is the only British Army site to train soldiers aged 16 to 17.
Each year, about 1,200 boys and 100 girls begin their army training at the site.
An Army spokesperson said: "There is no place for any form of unacceptable behaviour in the Army and we recognise the great courage it takes to come forward and report any offence.
"We are aware of a number of alleged incidents, some of which are historical, at Army Foundation College Harrogate.
"These are being investigated and anyone guilty of wrongdoing will be held accountable for their actions.
"It would be inappropriate to comment further."
