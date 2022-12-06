York: Neighbours oppose plans for school car park
Neighbours have opposed plans for a new car park and access road at one of the oldest schools in the world.
St Peter's School in York, which was founded in 627 AD, has applied for planning permission to create a new car park, access road and sports pitches.
But residents living on Westminster Road, which will lead to the car park, said they are worried about extra traffic and pollution.
St Peter's School has been approached for a comment.
The new car park would provide space for 67 cars and seven coaches. There are also plans for an artificial grass hockey pitch, tennis and netball courts.
Local resident Clive Appleyard said it would be the school's fifth car park on site and said the plans are a "major concern" for neighbours.
"St Peter's School already has four entrances. It's on green belt land and is one of the highest flood zones," he said.
He said there are fears the plan could also lead to some trees being cut down.
Residents on nearby Water Lane, Westminster Road, Greencliffe Drive and The Avenue have formed a campaign group to object to the proposals.
The project is expected to cost £4m, according to a planning application submitted to City of York Council.
It said the school "wishes to maintain and is committed to developing its proud sporting tradition through the quality of provision, depth of participation and excellent achievement in sport".
The application said there are plans to use a "priority operating system" to reduce queuing on Westminster Road and queuing to leave the site would take place within the school grounds.
St Peter's is the fourth oldest school in the world and was founded in the same year as York Minster. Guy Fawkes attended the school in 1575.
