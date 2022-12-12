Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said
The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from an icy lake in Solihull, West Midlands, in a critical condition.
North Yorkshire Police said the boys were using a scooter to try and break the frozen surface on Sunday.
The Met Office is forecasting low temperatures of -3C in York this week.
'Hazard to life'
A spokesperson warned of the dangers posed by ice, and said: "With temperatures set to struggle to get much above freezing over the coming days across much of the country, stretches of water such as rivers and ponds are at risk of freezing.
"While frozen rivers and ponds can be fascinating, they can be dangerous and a hazard to life."
