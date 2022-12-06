Catterick Garrison: Young soldier dies at Army base
A soldier has died at an Army garrison in North Yorkshire following a "non-operational incident".
Pte Joshua Kennington died at Catterick on 24 November, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.
Pte Kennington, of 24 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, was described as a "young and popular" member of the squadron.
In a statement, his family said he was "kind, compassionate, always having time for others, putting them first".
"He died doing what he loved. Not a goodbye from us: wherever you will be, you will always be in our hearts," they added.
Maj Tony Morgan, officer commanding 35 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, said Pte Kennington had only been with the squadron for a short time.
However, he was "the epitome of our most talented younger generation", he said.
"His death is a sad loss, at such a young age and at the beginning of a bright military career ahead of him," Maj Morgan added.
Lt Col Catherine Masling, commanding officer of 5 Medical Regiment, said Pte Kennington was "a superb soldier with ability beyond his years and a bright future before him".
She added: "He was a true professional, determined to do well whatever the task, and keen to take advantage of everything which the Army has to offer."
A Ministry of Defence spokesman said an investigation into Pte Kennington's death was continuing.
