Man dies after being hit by car in Skipton
- Published
A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a car in Skipton, police have confirmed.
According to the North Yorkshire force, the crash happened on Keighley Road, near Bold Venture Garage, at about 19:20 GMT last Wednesday.
A man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The force has been contacted for clarification over when the man died.
Officers have meanwhile renewed their appeal for dash cam footage.
