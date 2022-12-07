Scarborough girl, 9, raises cash for families' Christmas dinners
A nine-year old girl from Scarborough has been raising money to help provide families in need with food for their Christmas dinners.
Lils said she decided to help after speaking to her mum and dad, who run a charity.
The cash raised would be used to buy food essentials and would be given out the week before the big day, Lils said.
Having exceeded her fundraising target, families would also get cash to help pay energy costs for the day, she said.
Lils' parents run the Closer Communities charity which supports parents and carers with children who have disabilities.
Speaking to BBC Radio York, Lils said: "I thought some families are struggling and they don't really get Christmas dinner every single year and I wanted to help."
The groceries would be bought on 19 December and then given to 10 families, chosen from those nominated, on the following day, Lils said.
She had been using her own cooking skills to reach her fundraising target, she added.
"I've been working at craft fairs and bake sales," she explained.
Lils' interest in cooking and baking began during lockdown, she said, and she had since shared her recipes and tips on social media under the Skills With Lils banner.
"In lockdown, I saw my dad cooking in the kitchen and I said, 'can I cook with you?' It just really started from there.
"I liked cooking meals with him because I could spend time with him."
'Brilliant idea'
Lils had initially hoped to raise about £250, but has already raised over £600 towards the Christmas dinners.
Dad Graham said they had also received a lot of donations from businesses in Scarborough.
"It has just come from the idea. I was, like, 'wow, brilliant idea'. I never thought it would get to this much money.
"So we do have enough to pay for the families' gas and electric on Christmas Day.
"They can have the heating on all day and it will cost them nothing and their dinner is sorted," he said.
