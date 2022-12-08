York university launches food larder for struggling students
- Published
Students at a Yorkshire university are to be offered free food and essentials to help with the cost of living.
York St John is to start a larder scheme, where struggling students can obtain free items or gift cards to buy basics from supermarkets.
All students can use the scheme, the university said.
It comes as the university increased the size of its student support fund, subsidised society memberships, and reduced the cost of food on campus.
The YSJ Larder provides non-perishable foods, supermarket gift cards, toiletries, household products and stationery free of charge.
Students who are struggling can take up to 10 items along with a gift card for fresh food, the university said.
Based at the Holgate building, the centre is open on the following days:
- Monday 12:00 - 15:00
- Wednesday 09:00 - 12:00
- Friday 10:00 - 13:00
"Rising inflation and interest rates are affecting living costs for everyone and students are particularly impacted," chief operating officer of York St John University Rob Hickey said.
"Unfortunately, we know that the majority of UK students are really worried about the increasing cost of living. We want our students to be able to access food and essentials when they need it most," student funding advice team leader Rachel Loftus added.
